WWE SmackDown star confesses to getting "super excited" by Rhea Ripley

WWE SmackDown interviewer Cathy Kelley recently admitted that she enjoys working with the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Kelley and Ripley seemingly have a close relationship off-camera. The SmackDown personality has worked with The Eradicator since her NXT days. Over the past few months, Kelley and Ripley have continuously joked about breaking up and trying to get back together.

The Women's World Champion announced that Samantha Irvin was her new girlfriend after Kelley moved to the blue brand.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Kelley admitted that Ripley was the superstar she gets "super excited" to work with.

"[When you look at a rundown of like, 'Oh, I'm gonna have a segment with this person today,' who gets you like super excited?] I feel like there is an obvious answer to this. I really do enjoy working with Rhea. I know the WWE Universe is interested as well in some capacity. But I think it's fun because it's a different reaction from me." [26:31 - 26:56]

Cathy Kelley recalls Rhea Ripley's first-ever WWE interview

While Cathy Kelley signed with the Stamford-based company in 2016, current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley joined NXT about a year later.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, the 34-year-old recalled conducting Ripley's first-ever live interview in NXT.

"I actually did her first-ever live interview back in the day after an NXT TakeOver. Hunter [Triple H] and I used to have those breakdown sessions, and she came into one of them to make an announcement. And so that was her first ever on a WWE platform, yeah." [27:24 - 27:42]

