WWE star shares unexpected reaction to AJ Styles' SmackDown betrayal

AJ Styles committed a massive betrayal tonight on SmackDown. A WWE star reacted to it on social media.

Karrion Kross is among the first people to react to AJ Styles' betrayal on SmackDown. Since returning from injury last year, AJ Styles has displayed a more vicious side to himself. He even distanced himself from The O.C. during his feud with LA Knight.

Styles has since been on a mission to win the Undisputed WWE Championship by any means necessary. He had a fair shot at the title at Backlash when he faced Cody Rhodes, but he came up short. Last week, he tried pleading with Nick Aldis to give him one more shot at the title, but Aldis declined his request.

Tonight on SmackDown, The Phenomenal One has been teasing his retirement all night. Before his segment, even LA Knight shook hands with him. He also ran into Cody Rhodes, and he whispered something in his ear. Styles then went out to the ring and indicated that he was stepping away.

He also shared an emotional moment with Cody before he turned on him and viciously assaulted him while The Good Brothers prevented the referees from coming down to the ring.

Following this betrayal, Karrion Kross took to social media to share his surprising reaction.

"HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA," tweeted Kross.

It looks like AJ is still not done pursuing the Undisputed WWE Championship, and he has shown that he will go to any lengths to get another title shot.

