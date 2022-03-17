WWE star Shotzi reveals an incredible new tattoo

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently got another incredible new tattoo, as she took to Instagram to display the artwork. The SmackDown star is no stranger to tattoos and already has a bunch of body art.

The former Shotzi Blackheart debuted on SmackDown in 2021, alongside her new tag team partner Tegan Nox. However, the team disbanded soon after their arrival. Shotzi has continued to perform solo on the Blue Brand ever since.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shotzi shared the latest tattoo which she got inked on her leg. The SmackDown star also had an interesting manner of describing her new ink, as he wrote:

"WELCOME TO GATORLAND B*!@H"

Check out Shotzi's newest tattoo in the following screengrab:

Shotzi has had her ups and downs since moving up to the WWE main roster

Since moving up to the main roster, not only did Shotzi disband from her tag team partner Tegan Nox, but she also failed to beat SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The American star faced The Queen on the October 29 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The match between Flair and Shotzi was a championship contenders match, and the former NXT sensation ended up attacking Sasha Banks, who was at ringside. In doing so, Shotzi turned heel for the very first time in her WWE career. In recent months, Shotzi has faced Xia Li on SmackDown on several occasions.

It was during Shotzi's time on NXT, though, when she was highly successful. In 2021, the former Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeated Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

The win also marked Shotzi's first-ever title win in NXT, and shortly afterwards, the duo successfully retained the titles against The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Eventually, Shotzi and Moon dropped the titles to LeRae and Hartwell in a Street Fight. Their reign ended after 55 days.

