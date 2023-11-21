WWE star sidelined with injury provides update ahead of RAW after 4 months

WWE has gone through a spate of injuries over the past year, with major stars on both RAW and SmackDown sidelined as a result. The company has been shaken up several times due to the injuries as well, with the entire direction of the company's booking changing. Now, a star who has been sidelined with injuries for the past few months has provided an update ahead of RAW.

Liv Morgan has talked about how she has been doing since being sidelined.

Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team titles and had to relinquish them after Morgan suffered a shoulder injury. After her return, they won the title off Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, but again lost the titles after only 16 days. This time, Morgan was written off TV as a result of another injury, with Rhea Ripley beating her down. Since then, Morgan has been off television.

Now, ahead of WWE RAW, the star has provided an update about how she's been doing during her time away from the company. Her recuperation appears to be going quite well, as she's been getting a lot of sleep, according to her, and she seems to be doing well.

Given the timing of the update, there's a possibility that her time on the shelf is coming to an end, and she may return to the ring sooner than later, but that remains to be seen for now.

