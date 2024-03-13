WWE star snaps back at fan in foul-mouthed rant on social media

The WWE Universe is buzzing on social media this evening after a veteran superstar lashed out at several fans. The tirade ended with a very non-PG statement aimed at one particular fan.

WWE recently announced CM Punk's RAW return on March 25 in his hometown of Chicago. Drew McIntyre mockingly reacted by feigning excitement on X (formerly Twitter), and then Dijak chimed in with a comment about how he was looking at the post ratio. The NXT superstar then lashed out at fans who accused him of trying to ratio McIntyre, labeling them as "literally the dumbest people on Earth."

One fan responded to the X (formerly Twitter) thread today and said it's an unpopular opinion, and that the "Dijak ratio s***" is no longer funny. The fan then told the veteran grappler to "go back to telling people they f*****g suck and praising young wrestlers."

The former T-BAR had seemingly had enough at this point. The 36-year-old responded by lashing out with adult language. Dijak also managed to slip in endorsements for rising NXT stars Tavion Heights and Karmen Petrovic.

"Popular opinion: Shut up b***h you suck. I’d like to see more of @karmen_wwe and @TavionHeights. Now eat this massive ratio," Dijak wrote.

Dijak responded to another fan who just didn't get the joke. He explained that McIntyre initially did the ratio gimmick for the Punk announcement, and that was it.

"Drew ratio’d the CM Punk announcement. That’s the joke. Aren’t my jokes funnier when I have to explain them," he wrote to another fan.

After the last verbal assault from Dijak, the initial X (formerly Twitter) user responded to some of the backlash from other fans and claimed he was just trolling with his original comments.

WWE announces details on CM Punk's return

CM Punk is returning to WWE RAW as The Road to WrestleMania 40 winds down.

WWE has announced The Second City Saint for RAW on March 25 in his hometown of Chicago. The show was already sold out, but the Allstate Arena opened new (now-sold) sections to meet demands.

Punk will not be wrestling on RAW as he is still recovering from a tricep injury suffered at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

"His last appearance on Monday Night Raw on February 5, 2024, saw him reveal an injury sustained at Royal Rumble that would force him to miss WrestleMania XL. Questions remain around what the self-proclaimed 'Best In the World' will have to say when he addresses the WWE Universe in-person on Monday, March 25," the company noted.

The former AEW World Champion is expected to interact with Drew McIntyre, who the injury is blamed on. Punk was supposed to challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, but McIntyre was given the shot after he won the men's Elimination Chamber match last month, due to the former's injury.

