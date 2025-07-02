WWE star out of SummerSlam 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE is exactly a month away from hosting The Biggest Party of the Summer as it gears up for SummerSlam: New Jersey. This year's event is slated to be the first two-night SummerSlam, similar to how WrestleMania works nowadays, and WWE will do everything to make it a huge event.
One superstar who was slated to be part of the event, as it's taking place in her home state, is set to miss the show, though. WrestleVotes recently revealed that Liv Morgan won't be part of the show due to the shoulder injury she suffered a few weeks ago.
Rumors were circulating that the former Women's World Champion might get fit in time for SummerSlam, but those have been squashed. Speaking during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he stated that Morgan would be out for six to nine months, putting an end to rumors of her return at SummerSlam.
"The timeline remains what we heard two weeks ago, that it was gonna be six to nine months. That was two weeks ago. SummerSlam is four weeks away, that would put it at a month and a half instead of six months, which is crazy. Sure, I'd love to see it, it's in her hometown. I think the pop would be incredible, but I just think science and the way the body works say otherwise," he said. [From 3:20 onwards]
Triple H will seemingly go all in for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and the card will soon start taking shape. Two matches have been announced for the event so far, courtesy of the King and Queen of the Ring winners. Cody Rhodes is set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Jade Cargill is slated to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.
