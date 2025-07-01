6 possible opponents for CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam 2025

When it comes to CM Punk and potential feuds in WWE, there's never a shortage of stars with whom he can clash. His outspoken nature and willingness to speak his mind, no matter what, make him an easy target.

This made booking feuds against Drew McIntyre, John Cena, and Seth Rollins extremely easy for the creative team to pull off. After falling to Cena at Night of Champions, The Best in the World went right after The Visionary again.

Due to several other WWE stars circling Rollins and his ambitions, they may be considered obstacles for the Voice of the Voiceless. Any of the next six WWE stars could oppose CM Punk at SummerSlam.

#6. Bron Breakker is loyal to Seth Rollins

If the plan is to keep Seth Rollins minimally visible to protect a potential cash-in, Punk could face his other minions in the meantime.

Bron Breakker is touted as the future of the industry, so he could stand across from The Best in the World at SummerSlam. It would be a featured singles bout representing the past and future of the wrestling business.

The Visionary may put his allies in front of Punk as obstacles. That could start with Punk battling Breakker.

#5. Logan Paul and CM Punk crossed paths earlier this year

Logan Paul claims to love the business, but only shows up a few times a year. Punk represents the antithesis of Paul, so much so that he heavily criticized WWE before making amends to return.

Criticizing the thing you love means you care about it and hope things can change for the better. The two have crossed paths a few times, exchanging verbal barbs.

Things haven't yet descended into a featured singles match. However, The Maverick usually shows up for big shows, and SummerSlam is the second biggest event of the year, so Punk vs Paul in New Jersey is a possibility.

#4. Drew McIntyre will always loathe CM Punk

CM Punk may be done with Drew McIntyre, but McIntyre may not be done with Punk. The Scottish Warrior still bashes the Best in the World in promos whenever he can, and since he's lost two steel cage matches to his latest rivals, he needs a win on a big stage.

The Scotsman is currently off programming to nurse some nagging injuries. He fell to Damian Priest after WrestleMania and will most likely pop up during the build to The Biggest Party of the Summer if he's healthy.

Punk could be focused on other things, allowing McIntyre to blindside him. He could then get a win and some momentum back after losing his last feud.

#3. LA Knight has the next crack at Seth Rollins

Will things boil over between Knight and Punk after a heated exchange on RAW? (Image Credit: WWE on X).

CM Punk crossed paths with a few big names on the RAW after Night of Champions. As he sought revenge on Rollins for costing him against John Cena, he encountered both Gunther and LA Knight.

Knight surprised The Architect in the stands, and the two fought near the concession stand. Punk then told the former United States Champion to stay out of his way, but The Megastar correctly stated that he has the next shot at Rollins.

That may be why a match was booked for Saturday Night's Main Event. Once Knight is done with Rollins, he and CM Punk could feud with each other. The promo exchanges alone would be worthy of booking the feud.

#2. Punk and Gunther had a moment on RAW

Gunther is the current World Heavyweight Champion. Presuming he defeats Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event (which he should), his dance card for SummerSlam is wide open.

Had a RAW star won King of the Ring, Gunther would already know his opponent, but Cody Rhodes emerged victorious in Saudi Arabia, so the World Heavyweight Championship match is undecided. Since Punk and the Austrian star bumped shoulders after the incident with Rollins on RAW, it would provide The Ring General with a worthy foe.

The Best in the World hasn't yet challenged for the World Heavyweight title despite being a member of the RAW roster for a while now. A pairing between Gunther and Punk would be worthy of the SummerSlam stage.

#1. Seth Rollins battles CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam

As mentioned in previous points, Seth Rollins and CM Punk aren't done with each other and will almost certainly clash again before they both retire from the ring. Rollins won at WrestleMania 41 thanks to the help of Paul Heyman.

He's now also added muscle to his side in the form of Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Visionary kept his promise of never letting Punk win a World title at Night of Champions.

Hell in a Cell is often used for the final and deciding match of a feud. It's how The Second City Saint ended his conflict with Drew McIntyre last year. To give SummerSlam a huge stipulation match and variety on the card, the two rivals could battle inside Hell in a Cell.

