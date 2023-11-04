WWE star hasn't taken a day off in over a year, vows to become one of the best in history

Although WWE Superstars' schedules are not as hectic as past generations, many up-and-coming talents still work tirelessly to hone their skills. In a recent interview, NXT's Lola Vice revealed she has not taken a day off since signing with the company.

Vice, a former mixed martial artist, joined WWE in August 2022. On October 31, the 25-year-old defeated Kelani Jordan on the second night of NXT Halloween Havoc to win the Women's Breakout Tournament final.

Speaking to NXT commentator Booker T on the Hall of Fame Podcast, Vice outlined her plan to become one of wrestling's all-time greats:

"Every time I go in there, I give it a hundred percent. My work ethic, I'm there every single day, I still haven't taken a day off, I haven't taken a vacation, I'm completely committed to this, and I am going to be the best female sports entertainer in the history of the WWE." [11:05 – 11:19]

Vice beat Dani Palmer and Karmen Petrovic en route to defeating Jordan on the latest NXT episode. The winner of the 2022 Women's Breakout Tournament, Roxanne Perez, went on to capture the NXT Women's Championship later in the year.

Lola Vice's WWE mission

As a result of her tournament win, Lola Vice earned an NXT Women's Championship opportunity against Lyra Valkyria.

The rising star is proud to be the first Cuban-American woman in WWE history. Moving forward, she plans to continue inspiring young fans:

"Lola Vice has been through a lot in her life, but she never backs down, she doesn't fear anyone, she always has a lot of passion, and not only am I representing myself, but I'm representing a whole culture of young Latinas like me," Vice continued. [12:51 – 13:06]

The NXT star has only competed in 16 matches on television so far. She made her televised debut on the January 27 episode of NXT Level Up, losing to Dani Palmer.

