WWE star has taken The Hardy Boyz's huge move but with a twist

By JP David
Modified Mar 10, 2025 09:27 GMT
The Hardy Boyz. (Photo: WWE.com)
The Hardy Boyz on NXT (Photo source: wwe.com)

Matt and Jeff Hardy, more famously known as The Hardy Boyz, returned to WWE last month as part of the company's partnership with TNA Wrestling. A current WWE star paid tribute to the legendary tag team by taking one of their moves and creating a new variation of it.

The Hardy Boyz made their return on the February 25 episode of NXT, defeating the No Quarter Catch Crew. They are set to defend the TNA World Tag Team Title against Nathan Frazer and Axiom at NXT Roadblock on Tuesday in New York City.

With Matt and Jeff back in WWE, SmackDown star Kit Wilson paid tribute to them last Friday. Wilson used a new variation of the Twist of Fate, which he called The Tourniquet. It starts the same as the original Twist of Fate, but instead of hitting his opponent with a cutter, Wilson gets his knees up to make contact with the head.

"The Tourniquet (Turn•er•kit). Twist of Fate variation to the knees. A tribute to the tag team of my childhood," Wilson tweeted.

Kit Wilson is not the only WWE star to take a move from The Hardy Boyz. Recently, Ethan Page began using his variation of the Twist of Fate, which was pointed out by Matt Hardy backstage during his and Jeff's tour of the Performance Center.

Matt Hardy calls The Hardy Boyz's WWE return incredible

On behalf of his brother Jeff, Matt Hardy was very grateful on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast regarding their WWE return. Matt explained that it was an incredible experience to be back where it all began for the duo. He had nothing but praise for the Stamford-based company.

"It’s been incredible. I can’t really put it over enough. I mean, they’ve been so great to us. The way they have treated us as such legends and just like, they act so honored. 'Thank you so much for doing this. Thank you for coming out and being a part of this,'" Matt said. [H/T: F4WOnline]
youtube-cover

With around 30 years of experience in pro wrestling, the Hardys have influenced a lot of current stars, not just in WWE and NXT but also around the world.

Edited by Pratik Singh
