WWE star takes a shot at "silly" Ronda Rousey after WrestleMania 39

WWE star Chelsea Green has taken a dig at Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following their win at WrestleMania 39.

The duo of Rousey and Baszler won a four-way tag team match featuring the team of Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, Natalya & Shotzi, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.

Taking to Twitter, Green took a shot at Rousey and Baszler by mocking their makeup. She further called their makeup "silly."

"Oh ya? Well… look how silly their eyeliner looks! Someone should speak to their makeup artists about that," wrote Green.

Check out Green's tweet:

Dutch Mantell took a shot at Ronda Rousey and wants to 'slap' her

Dutch Mantell recently took a shot at Ronda Rousey for her comments against WWE's creative booking.

Speaking on the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell addressed Rousey's comments. He said:

"I would like to have Ronda standing right in front of me right now and I'd open-hand slap her. [Any reason?] She came out earlier in the week and says that WWE with those octogenarians like the 80-year-old guys, they don't know what it's like to be hip and this, that, the other, and I'm thinking, 'shut up Ronda!' You can't do it on your own so listen to somebody. And the octogenarians, I think she was talking about Vince maybe, I don't know. There's nobody there that's 80, close to 80 except Vince."

Despite Rousey and Baszler's win at WrestleMania 39, the duo weren't awarded a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Instead, the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will challenge for the belts.

Current champions Becky Lynch and Lita will be defending their tag team titles for the first time on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Should Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler receive a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles? Sound off in the comment section.

Poll : 0 votes