WWE star talks "nerve-wracking experience" with The Rock, says her daughter can match his charisma

Working with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is an honor no WWE Superstar would turn down. Becky Lynch experienced the special moment in 2019, and she recently opened up about how the nerves can get to a talent when sharing the ring with The Great One.

The Rock appeared on the 20th Anniversary episode of SmackDown in October 2019 and cut a promo alongside Becky Lynch. Baron Corbin interrupted the duo, and it predictably ended with the heel being laid out by The Rock, who celebrated with Becky Lynch to end a memorable segment.

Lynch was the guest on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she spoke about how it actually felt like to be on WWE TV with The Rock. While Rock has a reputation for making everyone around him feel comfortable, Becky Lynch admitted that the insane crowd reactions can sometimes unsettle the superstar sharing the ring with the WWE legend.

"I mean, look, when you're working with Dwayne, it's, well, one, it's so easy because anything you do gets a reaction, and he's so good. And he's so in tune with the energy of everyone, the entire universe. I think you can see that by how he's just, you know, taken over the world. But he also makes everybody feel so comfortable. And he wants everything to be the best. And he takes care of everybody that's around him. But also, then you are just so wracked with nerves because you're going toe to toe with The Great One."

Becky Lynch confessed that there might not be many personalities that could compete with The Rock regarding charisma.

The NXT Women's Champion quipped that her adorable daughter, Roux Lopez, could give the Brahma Bull a run for his money in that department.

"He's The Great One who's got, you know, more charisma in is Pinky than, I mean, him and Roux could compete maybe, yeah," Lynch added. "But it is like a bit of a nerve-wracking experience because you want to hold your own, and you have to hold your own. Because he's giving you the torch, he is saying, Here you go. Let me give you the rub, kid."

Becky Lynch on what WWE talents learn from being in The Rock's presence

It isn't too much for talent as proficient as Becky Lynch to ignore the nerves and truly absorb the atmosphere when The Rock is in a wrestling arena.

Lynch said that when she saw how the crowd reacted to the Hollywood star, the NXT Women's Champion knew what she wanted for herself as a WWE Superstar: that level of adoration from the fanbase.

Some superstars are "hot," and then there is The Rock, who is on an entirely different level of relevancy, as Lynch noted:

"And no, he really looked after all of us, getting to work with him and being out there and feeling the energy of the crowd. And then you go, that's what I want. I want people to react to me that way. And that's a very cool thing. Because you get to experience it, and you go, Okay, I knew I was hot. This is a different level of hot. How do I get this level of hot?"

Did you check out what Becky Lynch had to say about being left off SummerSlam? Read more on that here.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.