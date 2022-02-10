WWE RAW star hints he could be added to Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins would be interested in continuing his long-running rivalries with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

Rollins has competed in several matches against the WrestleMania 38 opponents in recent years, most notably at WrestleMania 31. On that occasion, the RAW star cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during Lesnar vs. Reigns to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

In a recent Radio Row interview with Claibs Online, Rollins teased that he wants to be added to the upcoming match on April 2-3:

“I made my presence known in a Brock-Roman match once before at WrestleMania, so who’s to say I couldn’t do it again? Who knows. We are roughly seven, eight weeks out from WrestleMania at this point now, so anything can happen between now and then.” [7:35-7:56]

Rollins will be one of five challengers for Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia on February 19. One of the ways he could be added to Lesnar vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 38 is if he wins the Elimination Chamber match.

AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Riddle, and Lesnar have also been announced as participants in the six-man encounter.

Seth Rollins reflects on his Shield references against Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins played mind games with Roman Reigns by making a Shield-esque entrance before their match at the Royal Rumble. He also wore Shield ring gear for the 14-minute contest, which ended with Reigns retaining his Universal Championship.

Speaking in character, Rollins said the top champion's Tribal Chief persona struggled to deal with his Shield antics:

“The more we touched on it, the more I realized that it really started to bother Roman. There was a piece of him that he hadn’t fully dealt with, some unrequited regret, something in there that he hadn’t really touched on. So the more I messed with him, the more it became a possibility that was something that would get inside of his head.” [3:54-4:16]

Rollins worked alongside Reigns and Jon Moxley (f.k.a. Dean Ambrose) as The Shield in WWE between November 2012 and June 2014. The trio later reunited in 2017, 2018, and 2019 before Moxley’s departure from WWE.

