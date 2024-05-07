WWE star teases heel turn; has been a babyface for 900+ days

A WWE Superstar has reacted to Bully Ray's tweet about praying for her heel turn. The name in question is Natalya.

The Queen of Harts is one of the most respected veterans of the pro wrestling business. She has been a mainstay in WWE since 2007 and is among the longest-tenured stars in the company.

On last night's edition of WWE RAW, Natalya lost a singles match to former Women's Champion IYO SKY. Around the same time, Hall of Famer Bully Ray prayed to the "Wrestling Gods" to turn her heel. The 41-year-old responded to Ray and seemingly hinted that she wanted to embrace her dark side.

"'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. IT'S TIME FOR A CHANGE.'" Natalya tweeted.

The former Women's Champion last portrayed a heel gimmick on WWE TV in October 2021. She has been a babyface in the company for 900-plus days.

Bully Ray criticized Natalya's WWE character last year

On the September 25, 2023 edition of RAW, Tegan Nox picked up a win over Natalya. Bully Ray later opened up about the veteran's on-screen character and didn't mince his words while criticizing her. He also heaped big praise on Nox. Check out his comments below.

“Now, with Nattie, it just seems like same old, same old with her as far as her character is concerned. [It’s like], ‘Well, I deserve a shot because I’ve been here from day one and I’m credible,’ yada, yada, yada. I like the way Tegan handled herself in that backstage [segment] with Nattie. So now here’s Tegan Nox, normally somebody (...) maybe a couple of years ago who would just be thrown out there and let’s just see what happens, and nothing ever good comes of that, as opposed to Tegan backstage with Becky, backstage with Nattie, and then in the match with Nattie. Good stuff.” [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Natalya is one of the most beloved figures in pro wrestling and has been used to put over a long list of big names over the past decade or so. She has arguably done enough to warrant a Hall of Fame induction somewhere down the line.

Are you a fan of how Natalya is being used on TV at present? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

