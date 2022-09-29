WWE Superstar teases new merch ahead of title match against Roman Reigns

Logan Paul has teased the release of his first WWE action figure today on social media.

Paul is set to battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 5th. He appeared on the September 16th edition of SmackDown for a promo with The Bloodline. Paul Heyman tried to talk the popular YouTuber out of challenging Roman but was unsuccessful with his efforts.

Sami Zayn tried to get involved but the 27-year-old leveled the Honorary Uce with a right hand to the face at the end of the segment. The promotion recently held a press conference in Las Vegas to make the title match official for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Ahead of his title match, it appears that Logan will get his first action figure. He posted a photo on Twitter today in front of a giant Mattel sign with a "shoosh" emoji. Mattel is a toy manufacturing company that signed a multi-year extension with WWE for exclusive rights regarding action figures and accessories.

The WWE Universe responds to Logan Paul teasing a new action figure

The wrestling world responded to Logan teasing his first action figure and most fans were excited. One fan pointed out that this has been a wild year in professional wrestling.

Many of the responses to Logan Paul's tweet were from fans claiming they will be purchasing the action figure once it is released.

A member of the WWE Universe claimed that Logan's first action figure is already going to be better than the ones previously released for Roman Reigns.

Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 and teamed up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Following the match, The Miz attacked Logan and hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale.

The 27-year-old got his revenge on The A-Lister and defeated him at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see how he fares against Roman Reigns after only competing in two matches in his career thus far.

