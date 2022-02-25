WWE star thinks The Undertaker deserves special honor that nobody has received since 1993

Corey Graves believes The Undertaker should be the first person since 1993 to be a sole WWE Hall of Fame inductee.

The legendary superstar retired from in-ring competition in 2020 after 30 years in WWE. So far, he is the only person whose name has been announced for the Hall of Fame ceremony on April 1 in Dallas, Texas.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, Graves agreed with WWE legend Bully Ray that The Deadman deserves his own Hall of Fame class.

“I wouldn’t be surprised and I wouldn’t mind and I wouldn’t bat an eyelash if this year it was just Undertaker… I’m not the first person that’s thrown this out here," said Graves. "I’ve seen that opinion on Twitter the past few days. I know Bully Ray, Bubba Ray, however we’re referring to him, has put it out there on his social media that he was suggesting maybe that’s valid.”

As Graves referenced, Bully Ray recently tweeted that The Undertaker should be the only inductee this year. If that happens, he will become the first legend since Andre the Giant 29 years ago to receive that honor.

Corey Graves cannot wait for The Undertaker’s speech

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will air immediately after the April 1 episode of SmackDown. It is currently unclear who will induct The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame.

Corey Graves, the host of the 2021 Hall of Fame, is looking forward to hearing The Phenom reflect on his legendary career.

“I would dare say if anybody since Andre has the shoulders to carry such a load [being the sole inductee], it’s The Deadman," Graves continued. "I’m sure his induction speech is going to be incredible. I can’t wait to get there.”

The final match of the soon-to-be Hall of Famer's career came at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match. The 56-year-old officially retired in November 2020 when WWE staged a Final Farewell ceremony for him at Survivor Series.

