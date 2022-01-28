WWE star thought Brock Lesnar might go off-script and F-5 him on this week's RAW

Corey Graves genuinely thought Brock Lesnar might F-5 him during their segment on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The RAW commentator supervised a weigh-in between Lesnar and Bobby Lashley ahead of their WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble on January 29. Before The Beast Incarnate stepped on the scales, he was advised by Graves to remove some of his clothing.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, Graves said he did not know what was going to happen next after he made the comment.

“I suggested, ‘Maybe, Brock, you don’t wanna wear those 20-pound cowboy boots on the scale,'" Graves recalled. "As the words were leaking from my lips, I’m going, ‘Please don’t F-5 me, please don’t F-5 me.’ Again, I don’t know what the show’s gonna look like. Maybe Brock’s gonna just go into business for himself? We’ve seen it happen before.” [14:00-14:25]

Following Graves’ remark, Lesnar removed his cowboy hat, but he didn't take his heavy boots off. The WWE Champion weighed in at 286 lbs, while Lashley weighed 273 lbs.

Corey Graves expects the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match to be “special”

The build-up to Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s first singles match has largely revolved around the WWE Champion mocking his opponent. He even joked during a recent RAW episode that he does not know who The All Mighty is.

With so much hype around the first-time-ever encounter, Corey Graves expects a “special” match in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday.

“You talk about two gladiators, two true heavyweights throwing down for the WWE Championship... This feels special," Graves said. [14:25-14:35]

The experienced superstars' only previous in-ring battle came during the Fatal 5-Way match at WWE Day 1 earlier this month. Although Lesnar won the contest, Lashley got the best of their multiple exchanges during the match. Many fans are excited to see what will happen when the two powerhouses finally collide in a singles bout.

