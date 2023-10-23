WWE star thought his career was over after serious injury one year ago

WWE Superstar Nathan Frazer recently shared an emotional message ahead of this week's episode of NXT.

Frazer has been among the more promising up and coming stars in WWE ever since his debut in the NXT UK scene few years back. He even held the NXT Heritage Cup for a brief period earlier this year.

However, everything has not been smooth sailing for the youngster. He suffered a severe injury during the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc last year. Frazer recently took to social media and revealed that he had serious concerns regarding his future.

"One year ago today, I competed in my very first WWE PLE, a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship at Halloween Havoc. I was ready to go absolutely nuts, and show the world exactly who I was. I did just that… but it came at a price. I lost 7 months of my career following this match, and I’ll be honest there were times in my recovery, where I legitimately thought I may be done," Frazer wrote.

Expand Tweet

As it turns out, the talented star was able to recover from his injury, as he made his return earlier this year. He is currently involved in a feud with the current NXT North American Champion, Dominik Mysterio.

WWE star Nathan Frazer had a brawl with Dominik Mysterio on NXT

Nathan Frazer and Dominik Mysterio were involved in a backstage brawl during last week's episode of NXT.

After the duo's confrontation on RAW earlier in the week, Mysterio talked about Frazer during a backstage interview. The interview was quickly cut short when the former NXT Heritage Cup holder jumped Mysterio, after the latter had seemingly disrepected him.

The action spilled ringside, as Frazer wanted to send a message to the NXT North American Champion. Mysterio, however managed to escape, when Judgment Day stablemate Rhea Ripley made her way out to save the day.

It will be interesting to see if this situation eventually leads to a bout between the two down the line.

What did you make of Nathan Frazer's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.