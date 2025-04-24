WWE star throws tantrum at not being inducted in the Hall of Fame; confronts Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon was confronted by a WWE star after he was not inducted into the Hall of Fame. He has now spoken about it.

Logan Paul went into the WWE Hall of Fame thinking he would be inducted. He was naturally not inducted and was left rather upset about it. He spent the entire ceremony wondering when he would be inducted. In the end, Paul threw a tantrum backstage, talking about how he had been told that he would be getting into the Hall of Fame.

"I was told I was being inducted. I thought they were saving the best for last. Then Triple H went up and I was like, bro!" Paul said. (6:08 - 6:23)

He then confronted Stephanie McMahon about it, who set him straight and let him know that he was not being inducted and would not be getting in there for some time.

"So, typically, it will take a long time before you're inducted... I think it will definitely happen. You're so talented. You just have to not give up, just stick with it. No matter what happens, just stick with it. It's the journey that makes you. And it's their journey with you that makes it a success," McMahon said. (6:46 - 7:13)

Paul then clarified whether the fans were that important, as he was not so sure. Stephanie McMahon insisted that they were the most important, and the fact that they were booing him was a good sign. She also mentioned how they booed her.

