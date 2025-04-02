WWE star on Triple H giving him a gift after WrestleMania match

Triple H oversaw his second WrestleMania as WWE's main roster creative figurehead in 2024. Cody Rhodes, the winner of the main event, recently discussed a gift he received from The Game after last year's show.

Ad

On April 7, 2024, Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. In doing so, he became the first member of his family to capture a World Title in the Stamford-based promotion.

Rhodes appeared on the latest episode of Stephanie McMahon's Stephanie's Places show on ESPN. The American Nightmare recalled how Triple H handed him a sentimental Rolex watch when he returned backstage:

"Triple H had a gift for me, and it was this Rolex," Rhodes said. "My dad [Dusty Rhodes] had this exact Rolex, and I thought when he passed away, 'Oh, I'll get the Rolex.' He told me, 'One day that will be yours.' Finally, after the dust settles a little bit on funeral services and handing out of things and all this and wills and all that terrible stuff, my mom and I are sitting down and I asked her about it. And she told me, 'Oh, I thought you knew. He pawned it.' So, I had this kind of fear of Rolexes, actually. 'Oh, that's not meant to be.' It's another case of it's not meant to be for me."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2015, Dusty Rhodes passed away at age 69. Before his death, the wrestling legend worked alongside Triple H as a mentor in WWE's NXT developmental system for several years.

Cody Rhodes is grateful for Triple H's support

The Stephanie's Places episode showed footage of Cody Rhodes receiving the watch alongside WWE President Nick Khan and creative team member Bruce Prichard.

Reflecting on the moment, Rhodes admitted to Stephanie McMahon he feels like he owes WWE for the thoughtful gift:

Ad

"I have the whole world. How could you guys give me any more? And, gosh, what do I owe you now? I already wanna be the biggest ambassador to the WWE as champion, but what do I owe you? I don't think I've ever felt like a World Champion more than I did in that moment. It's incredibly touching, and the gift-giving imbalance is now huge, so I don't know what I can do."

Ad

In the same episode, Rhodes disclosed details about how he and his wife Brandi started dating. He also said a WWE icon babysat him when he watched WCW shows as a child.

Please credit Stephanie's Places and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback