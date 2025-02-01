WWE star on Triple H possibly entering the Royal Rumble

Triple H retired from WWE in-ring competition in 2022 due to a heart issue. In a Royal Rumble preview podcast, WWE star Karl Anderson said he would like The Game to lace up his boots one more time.

The 2025 Royal Rumble will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 1. As WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H is responsible for deciding the 30 entrants and winners of the Men's and Women's Rumble matches.

WWE's creative figurehead has reiterated many times that he will never wrestle again. However, on his Talk'n Shop podcast with Luke Gallows, Anderson mentioned his boss as someone he wants to make a surprise Rumble appearance:

"It doesn't get better if The Game's music hits and he comes out at the Royal Rumble. Where is he health-wise? I'll tell you this much, dude, we weren't with WWE when we heard he was sick and going through health issues, but the thought of Triple H being down and out or being sick or selling something, it's too hard to believe. He's too much of a man's man. I think that would be one of the coolest [returns]."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The King of Kings previously won the Royal Rumble in 2002 and 2016. Only three-time winner Stone Cold Steve Austin has had more success in the Rumble match.

Karl Anderson's experience watching Triple H

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised Triple H by announcing his induction into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

Expand Tweet

Karl Anderson grew up watching wrestling before joining WWE for the first time in 2016. He recalled how hearing the 14-time world champion's entrance music resonated with him as a young fan:

"This isn't a kiss-a** thing at all," Anderson said. "If we take ourselves out of it, if we zoom away from this, me and my brother went to Greensboro, North Carolina, and watched a pay-per-view when I was in college. He would have been a junior or senior in high school, and when 'oneself, is this on?' Triple H's music hit, I just got chills now. My brother was screaming and cheering, and that was when Hunter was the greatest heel in the business. That would have been 1999, 2000."

CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns have been announced for the star-studded Men's Royal Rumble match. Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins are among the other big names confirmed as participants.

Would you like to see The Game in the Royal Rumble? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Talk'n Shop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback