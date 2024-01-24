WWE star turns heel for the first time in his 7-year career

A WWE Superstar who started his professional wrestling journey about seven years ago has finally turned heel after the latest episode of NXT.

The star in question is Josh Briggs, who had been around the independent circuit since December 2016 until he climbed the ladder and joined World Wrestling Entertainment in July 2021.

While on the NXT UK brand, he won the Tag Team Championship with Brooks Jensen and formed a trio alongside Fallon Henley. However, Briggs parted ways with Henley and Jensen because he wanted to ride solo.

On this week's NXT, the former Tag Team Champion went into action against Trick Williams with Ilja Dragunov on commentary. The contest was a result of backstage back-and-forth banter between the two men.

During the closing moments of the bout, Briggs mistakenly delivered a massive boot to the face of the NXT Champion, and the commentators described the act as "inadvertent."

It was the former one-time North American Champion who picked up a victory over Josh Briggs, and the latter did not take the loss well. The 30-year-old star went on to attack Trick Williams with a huge clothesline before he could celebrate, which seemingly marked his first heel turn on TV in his seven-year pro wrestling career.

WWE Hall of Famer offers some unexpected advice to Josh Briggs

Last week on the developmental brand, WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared in a backstage segment alongside the 30-year-old star. The former World Champion approached Josh Briggs as he was preparing for his upcoming match against Oro Mensah.

The 57-year-old legend offered unexpected advice to the upstart. John Bradshaw Layfield asserted that since Briggs has great potential, he should show the world his real side.

JBL also talked about how he transitioned to The Wrestling God after dropping his muscle-for-hire persona in APA.

"I put up the beer, threw away the playing cards, and showed the world that JBL was a Wrestling God. That was my journey. Yours is different. I want you to show NXT, WWE, who you are," he said.

It appears that the former NXT UK Tag Team Champion has taken JBL's advice and is ready to make a statement on television moving forward with his brand-new heel turn.

