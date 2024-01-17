WWE legend JBL offers unexpected advice to 30-year-old star on recent show

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Hall of Famer JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield) made a surprise appearance backstage and interacted with an up-and-coming star.

The name in question is Josh Briggs. He is a one-time NXT UK Tag Team Champion with Brooks Jensen. Briggs was previously a part of a trio alongside Jensen and Fallon Henley, but he parted ways with the group a few weeks ago to pursue a solo career.

Backstage on this week's episode of NXT, Josh Briggs was studying the tape of his recent match against Oro Mensah. Meanwhile, Layfield approached the upstart, giving him unexpected advice. The WWE legend asserted that the 30-year-old had great potential, but now it was time to show the world who he was.

JBL further mentioned how he transitioned from his bodyguard-for-hire gimmick in APA to The Wrestling God:

"I put up the beer, threw away the playing cards, and showed the world that JBL was a Wrestling God. That was my journey. Yours is different. I want you to show NXT, WWE, who you are," he said.

Expand Tweet

JBL once revealed how Vince McMahon 'fired' him while on air

The former WWE Champion recently recalled how Vince McMahon once jokingly fired him on live television.

Taking to Twitter, Layfield shared that he used McMahon's catchphrases on commentary during his stint as RAW's commentator. His actions led to the former WWE CEO shouting the iconic "You're fired" phrase in his earpiece.

"Funny story about this, I was using Vince’s catchphrases - but he wasn’t saying anything. He obviously was very busy and hadn’t heard me yet, someone buzzed him - finally, I heard in my ear ‘You’re fired’ in that iconic baritone voice. Lol!" he wrote.

Check out the legend's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The WWE legend was Baron Corbin's manager briefly on RAW, but unfortunately, their partnership did not work out. It will be interesting to see if he will make more appearances on TV.

What did you think of JBL's advice to the 30-year-old WWE Superstar? Sound off in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here