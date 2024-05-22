WWE star undergoes Stem Cell Therapy; talks retirement

A WWE star recently informed fans about an upcoming medical intervention he needed via social media. That would be MVP.

Starting his first stint in the Stamford-based company in 2005, the 50-year-old star has treated fans with several good matches. Recently, however, MVP uploaded a video on Instagram, wherein he talked about getting stem cell therapy for a nagging injury.

“I'm getting ready for my stem cell therapy trip to Mexico. Getting my body ready. I want to wrestle a bit more before I hang them up for good! 🤔 What do you think?” MVP shared.

Check out MVP's Instagram post below:

MVP recorded himself fresh out of a gym session and talked about his upcoming stem cell therapy in Mexico. The 50-year-old star reminded fans that so far, he has not officially announced his retirement. Showcasing his endurance inspired by Norman Smiley, he also noted that he thought he had a few more good matches to deliver inside the squared circle.

While MVP confidently said that he would continue his career as a pro wrestler for a while, he also asked fans' opinions about it. Notably, the WWE veteran has become quite injury-prone in recent years and has undergone surgery multiple times. It would be interesting to see if stem cell therapy proves to be beneficial for Montel Vontavious Porter and whether he gets into the ring soon.

