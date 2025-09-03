WWE Star Uses The Undertaker to Drop Huge Tease; Fans Aren't Thrilled

WWE star dropped a huge tease involving The Undertaker. However, fans were not too happy with this decision.Josh Briggs has been floundering on the NXT roster for the past few years. After a brief yet successful run with Yoshiki Inamura, the two of them broke up as Briggs was unhappy with his tag team partner. Since then, Briggs has been a heel. Last week, he confronted Ricky Saints, which resulted in a number one contender's match between them. However, Josh Briggs ended up losing to Ricky.Tonight, on WWE NXT, Je'Von Evans was in the middle of his emotional promo, where he addressed his loss to Oba Femi at Heatwave. A video then played of someone riding a bike on the titantron. The Undertaker's gong then hit, but instead of The Deadman, it was Josh Briggs' music that hit, and he came out to a chorus of boos from the fans. The fans were not happy with this move from Briggs, and they let him hear it.The Undertaker Has a New Role in NXTThe Undertaker is one of the greatest WWE stars of all time. After he ended his legendary in-ring career, Taker has maintained a low profile and has only made a few sporadic appearances on TV. He has been involved in WWE LFG, and it now looks like he has a new role in the sports entertainment juggernaut.Following the latest AAA Triplemania XXXIII event, Triple H released a video speaking about the event's success. He also mentioned that Taker, who was also in the video, was one of the &quot;driving forces&quot; behind WWE acquiring AAA.“If you would have told me 20 years ago that one of the big driving forces behind AAA in Mexico would be The Undertaker, it would be hard for me to sort of wrap my head around that,&quot; said Triple H.It will be interesting to see how heavily The Deadman will be involved in AAA moving forward.