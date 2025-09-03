  • home icon
WWE Star Uses The Undertaker to Drop Huge Tease; Fans Aren't Thrilled

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 03, 2025 01:19 GMT
The Undertaker
The Undertaker is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

WWE star dropped a huge tease involving The Undertaker. However, fans were not too happy with this decision.

Josh Briggs has been floundering on the NXT roster for the past few years. After a brief yet successful run with Yoshiki Inamura, the two of them broke up as Briggs was unhappy with his tag team partner. Since then, Briggs has been a heel. Last week, he confronted Ricky Saints, which resulted in a number one contender's match between them. However, Josh Briggs ended up losing to Ricky.

Tonight, on WWE NXT, Je'Von Evans was in the middle of his emotional promo, where he addressed his loss to Oba Femi at Heatwave. A video then played of someone riding a bike on the titantron. The Undertaker's gong then hit, but instead of The Deadman, it was Josh Briggs' music that hit, and he came out to a chorus of boos from the fans. The fans were not happy with this move from Briggs, and they let him hear it.

The Undertaker Has a New Role in NXT

The Undertaker is one of the greatest WWE stars of all time. After he ended his legendary in-ring career, Taker has maintained a low profile and has only made a few sporadic appearances on TV. He has been involved in WWE LFG, and it now looks like he has a new role in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Following the latest AAA Triplemania XXXIII event, Triple H released a video speaking about the event's success. He also mentioned that Taker, who was also in the video, was one of the "driving forces" behind WWE acquiring AAA.

“If you would have told me 20 years ago that one of the big driving forces behind AAA in Mexico would be The Undertaker, it would be hard for me to sort of wrap my head around that," said Triple H.

It will be interesting to see how heavily The Deadman will be involved in AAA moving forward.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Angana Roy
