WWE star Valerie Loureda tweets out a message for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul after Crown Jewel 2022

WWE star Valerie Loureda tweeted out a short message after Roman Reigns' incredible match at Crown Jewel.

The Tribal Chief retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after an incredible match against Logan Paul. The match caught the attention of fans around the world.

Hours after the contest, Loureda claimed that she still couldn't get over the match between Reigns and Paul.

"I can’t get over @WWERomanReigns vs @LoganPaul match...," wrote Loureda.

Since signing with WWE earlier this year, Loureda is yet to make her in-ring debut. She is a former Bellator MMA fighter who quickly went viral after competing for the organization.

Expect the 24-year-old to make her television debut for WWE NXT in the near future.

Who could dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable since winning the Universal Championship two years ago. The Tribal Chief unified the Universal and WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar.

Following his win over The Beast Incarnate at The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Head of The Table defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on four different occasions.

His latest defense came against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia, but with The Maverick out of the way, which WWE star could dethrone the 37-year-old?

According to a report by WrestleVotes, while speaking to GiveMeSport, there are seemingly three names who could be in the mix to dethrone Reigns. The report suggested:

"They have an idea of who is going to beat Roman. I don’t know specifically if it’s Cody [Rhodes]. I don’t know if it’s The Rock. I don’t know if it’s Bray [Wyatt]. But I think there’s a handful of guys that they would say ‘alright, this makes sense for future.’ But I don’t think it’s happening anytime soon, to be honest with you."

Since unifying the Universal and WWE Championship, Reigns has already defeated Lesnar in a rematch. He has also put away Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre in title matches.

