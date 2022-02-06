WWE star Veer Mahaan makes a bold request to Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds 

WWE star Veer Mahaan has made an unusual request to Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.

The RAW star didn't shy away from letting the Deadpool actor know that he is available for the role of a villain or a 'generally handsome but beardy good guy.' His post read:

"Hey Ryan Reynolds, you know...in case you ever need a badass villain....or generally handsome but beardy good guy.....is this twitter request thing still working?"

Reynolds has not yet responded to "The Proposal," but that might not dampen Veer's spirit.

This isn't the first time a WWE star has openly asked for a movie role this month. We recently saw controversial SmackDown superstar Ali throw his hat in the ring when Marvel Studios posted about casting for BLADE. They were looking for an actor who 'must be open to training, although actors with fight experience are encouraged for the role.'

Neither Mahaan nor Ali have appeared on WWE television for months. However, the difference is that RAW has been advertising Veer's arrival on RAW for months while Ali has openly asked for his release from WWE.

It is worth noting that Veer isn't a stranger to the movie industry. While he hasn't acted in a movie before, he was the subject of Disney Picture's 2014-sports film Million Dollar Arm.

Veer Mahaan makes a statement before return on WWE RAW

Veer previously worked on the main roster alongside Jinder Mahal and Shanky. However, he was drafted to RAW in November last year while Mahal and Shanky moved to SmackDown.

Since then, we have seen multiple vignettes promising Veer's arrival on RAW. He recently stated that he had been patiently waiting like a lion, and now, he has finally spotted his prey. Veer said:

"I have been patient like a lion. Waiting. Watching. Biding my time. But now, the hunter has finally spotted its prey, and soon, I will strike."

Veer has competed on Main Event in the last couple of months and faced the likes of Shelton Benjamin and T-Bar. It will be exciting to see who will be his "prey" when he finally arrives on the red brand.

Edited by Pratik Singh