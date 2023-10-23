WWE star who walked out of locker room refusing to return; is "sick" of show and sends frustrated message

A WWE star who announced she was leaving, and still has not shown up on TV since then, has now put out a tweet addressing fans, and talked about why she left and what she's planning now. She was clear in her message about not going back to the company, and took out her frustration in the message as well. The star in question is Cora Jade.

Jade lost to Dana Brooke during their feud in NXT. She angrily stormed out of the locker room, saying that she was done and was leaving. Multiple stars looked on. Since then, she has sent a post saying "bye" as well.

Cora Jade has been constantly asked when she's finally returning to the promotion.

However, in a message on social media tonight, she was not having it and said that she didn't enjoy being a part of NXT. She made her thoughts on the matter clear, stating that she was better than everyone there, and demanded that her fans ask her questions that were worth her time, and that she was sick of the same old question.

"Stop asking me to return to @WWENXT. It sucks there, and I’m better than everyone. Ask me about something that’s worth my time. Im sick of it🤬"

This appears to be part of a storyline. It remains to be seen if she suddenly returns to WWE NXT to stake a claim again, or if she heads directly to the main roster.