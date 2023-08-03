Former WWE titleholder announces she is leaving; stormed out of locker room

A WWE star has announced that she is leaving after suffering a loss at a recent show. Losing can be demoralising for anyone and it appears to have affected the star negatively. At this time, what happens next for the star - Cora Jade - is not certain.

Jade lost to Dana Brooke last week in a feud that has continued for some time since the latter came down to WWE NXT. She was quite upset over the loss as well, with her suffering a moonsault from Brooke on top of a bunch of kendo sticks on a chair.

After Jade lost to Brooke last week, it was revealed in footage that was played this week that the star stormed out of the locker room saying that she was leaving, with multiple other stars looking on. Since then, she has put up a Twitter post saying "bye" as well and has also deleted her Twitter account.

Now, the future of the star seems completely uncertain after she stormed out of the WWE NXT locker room. Whether she's getting a direct call-up to the main roster, or if she is going to return to start a feud or not, is unknown at this time.

