"NOOOO", "See you on #AEWCollision soon?" - WWE Universe worried after superstar says "bye" following loss

Fans are very worried about the wrestling future of a current WWE Superstar after they sent a cryptic tweet, saying just "bye" after a recent loss. During a recent episode of WWE NXT, Cora Jade lost to Dana Brooke and her reaction has fans worried.

Brooke stepped back into NXT in recent months, where she has been competing. She has been involved in a feud with Cora Jade for most of her time there.

During last night's match against Cora Jade on NXT, she took things quite far. Things broke down between the stars as they were involved in a Kendo Stick Match. Before the match even started, the two were brawling. Brooke had the advantage throughout and sent Jade into a chair head-first doing quite a lot of damage.

Brooke then hit the WWE star with several kendo stick shots, doing quite a bit of damage. Ultimately, she suplexed Jade onto several kendo sticks before hitting her with a dive from the top rope, picking up the win by pinning her.

Soon after, Cora Jade took to Twitter to send a one-word message that has since worried her fans everywhere - "Bye."

The WWE Universe was clearly worried about her and reacted on Twitter soon after. Some were clearly worried about Jade and thought that she was leaving WWE after her tweet.

Others simply hoped that everything was okay, wishing her well.

Some asked her what was going on, not quite sure what had happened to her, and were confused by her tweet.

Meanwhile, naturally, there were a few who thought that the WWE star might be heading over to AEW soon.

It remains to be seen what she meant, and if the feud between her and Brooke is now over.

Cora Jade is also in a relationship with fellow WWE star Bron Breakker

In an interview last year, Cora Jade opened up on her relationship with Bron Breakker, sharing how the two started to see each other first.

"He's great. We were just friends for a while here at the PC, just as friends. And then we started dating sometime in the summer a few months ago. But he's great. He obviously has family in wrestling like you just mentioned, but he himself didn't come from wrestling, he was in the NFL. So it's cool to be able to see his progression as well, because I always joke with him all the time and I tell him that he's going to learn from me, because I've been wrestling longer than him. So I always joke with him about that. But just to pick on him."

Both stars are top names on NXT currently.

What do you think Cora Jade meant by her message on Twitter? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

