WWE star says he would "love to get in the ring" with Samoa Joe

Earlier this year, WWE released Samoa Joe from his contract. However, he was later brought back to NXT where he has since been an enforcer, tasked with ensuring that WWE's Black and Gold brand is free from any threats to the safety of the roster.

Samoa Joe is not medically cleared to compete. However, he has recently stated that he will be returning to the ring and it is only a matter of time before we see Joe compete again.

Nonetheless, the former United States Champion already has a keen challenger from WWE NXT: Tommaso Ciampa. Speaking with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling, Ciampa expressed his wish of getting in the squared circle with the Samoan Submission Machine:

"I would love it if he would be just in the ring," Joe Said. "I know right now Mr. Regal needed some help, an enforcer; hopefully overtime everything settles down. I know right now Cole and Kyle are having something hot and heavy and there is a lot of chaos going on. When things do settles down I'd much rather see Samoa Joe, the wrestler, as opposed to Samoa Joe, the Authority figure, and would love to get in the ring with him. We had, like you said, one televised match back in 2015 or 2016. It was fairly short- 6 to 8 minutes or so."

Ciampa added that he would want to face Samoa Joe at a major event in WWE

Tommaso Ciampa further elaborated on his possible dream match against Joe if it were to ever take place:

"He is one of those guys I’ve followed for so long and the idea of wrestling him on a TakeOver, on a big stage or in front of a live crowd, I would be lying to you if I tell you that it's something I’ve never thought of. That’s the Joe I’d love to see." Ciampa continued, "I’d love to see a ‘Joe is gonna kill you’ versus ‘Ciampa is gonna kill you’ type of match, I don’t know if it would ever happen but if the opportunity presents itself I would sign myself up."

Even though Samoa Joe isn't cleared, he has still teased some feuds with top WWE NXT stars including Karrion Kross who is currently the NXT Champion. We might even see Joe dethrone Kross and become a three-time WWE NXT Champion down the line.

