WWE star wants never-before-seen match against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have featured prominently on WWE television over the last three-and-a-half years. Bobby Lashley, the leader of his own emerging faction on SmackDown, would like to cross paths with Reigns' group one day.

Lashley formed an alliance with Street Profits members Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford in July 2023. They are currently feuding with The Final Testament, a stable comprising Karrion Kross, Paul Ellering, Scarlett, and AOP duo Akam and Rezar.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Lashley confirmed he would like to step into the ring with The Bloodline:

"I would love it. I would love it, and it should happen. It absolutely should happen. So, whether it happens or not, I don't know. We have our group, and our group is just starting to get a little bit of steam under us." [6:27 – 6:41]

Lashley also discussed Roman Reigns' cousin, The Rock, and the possibility of the WWE icon appearing in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Watch the former MMA fighter's comments in full in the video above.

Bobby Lashley compares his group to Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Over the last 18 months, Roman Reigns' faction has undergone several changes. Solo Sikoa joined The Bloodline following Clash at the Castle in 2022, while Jey Uso and Sami Zayn departed in 2023. The group now consists of Reigns, Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman.

Bobby Lashley initially struggled to get on the same page as The Street Profits, but he thinks the future now looks bright for the trio:

"At the beginning you've gotta work out the tweaks. We've had some ups and downs, and I think some of the downs is because we weren't doing what we should. You come out there, you've gotta be prepared to fight. We got jumped behind our back several different times, so now we have to get to the point where we're actually watching out for each other. If we watch out for each other, watch our sixes, as we say in the military, and we make sure we do what we need to do, it would be no problem." [6:42 – 7:05]

Lashley was previously part of another successful WWE group, The Hurt Business, alongside Cedric Alexander, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin. During their initial run together, Lashley won the WWE Championship for the first time.

