WWE star wants revenge after Shawn Michaels announces new main roster title contender

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has reacted to Shawn Michaels' latest announcement.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Logan Paul revealed plans for a tournament to determine the number one contender for his United States Championship. The lineup featured prominent names such as Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, and notably, a current NXT star among other participants.

Shawn Michaels recently revealed that the former NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes, would represent NXT in the tournament. Hayes is scheduled to clash with Grayson Waller in the opening round. The Aussie Icon, who has a history of intense bouts with Hayes, has now issued a message expressing a quest for redemption.

"Redemption," Waller wrote.

Check out Grayson Waller's tweet below:

The match between the duo is set to take place during the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller had almost signed with TNA, accoding to Dutch Mantell

Grayson Waller has swiftly ascended within WWE since his debut in 2021, earning a call-up to the main roster when SmackDown selected him during this year's Draft.

During an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell disclosed that he nearly signed Waller during his tenure in TNA. The Aussie Icon had sent Mantell his resume before making the leap to WWE.

"He sent his pic when I was in TNA. He sent his resume. I was gonna book him, but I think he got booked somewhere else. I looked at him, I said this kid's got something else. He has got what they call the 'It Factor,' and I think he's got it, and we'll see how far he goes," Dutch Mantell said.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in plans for the talented star.

