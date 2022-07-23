"They can fine me" - WWE Superstar talks about using a banned word from Vince McMahon's list

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes spoke about using the word 'belt' from Vince McMahon's list of banned words.

Vince McMahon is known to follow certain rules and regulations when it comes to his sports entertainment. McMahon loves discipline and will not easily waver off on superstars having their way. There is a list of phrases and words that McMahon doesn't like being used in WWE.

One such word is 'Belt' and McMahon has never been a fan of it. The 37-year-old star, recently returned to the company and accidentally used the term 'belt' on the April 12 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Rhodes opened up on using the term, which is a no-no for McMahon:

"They can fine me $1,000 every time I say belts. I'm fine with that. If they give me a title belt, sure it's a championship, but it also physically goes around your waist. Those are great belts." [H/T - Fightful]

It would be interesting to see the new changes that come in WWE as McMahon has officially retired.

Vince McMahon lost his cool at Braun Strowman for saying banned pharse on RAW

McMahon was quite high on Braun Strowman after he separated him from The Wyatt Family and kept him on WWE RAW. The Monster Amoung Men started working his way to the top as a singles competitor while the rest of the stable moved to SmackDown.

Strowman picked up momentum week after week when he was squashing talent in his way. By the end of 2016, Strowman was being featured with top talent in the company and went head-to-head against the former champions.

In 2017, Strowman interrupted Kevin Owens on RAW where he demanded a "title shot" from the champion. The phrase was on McMahon's banned list and he immediately lost his cool on Strowman for using the said word.

Strowman apologized to McMahon when he returned to the Gorilla position but the damage was done. There are words such as 'wrestlers', 'title-shot', 'belt' and many more on McMahon's list that he doesn't like being used or associated with WWE.

It will be interesting to see how many of these words will make their way in as McMahon has retired from the company.

Do you think Vince McMahon will return to WWE in any capacity? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

