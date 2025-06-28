  • home icon
  WWE star warns John Cena after he narrowly escapes with the Undisputed WWE Title against CM Punk at Night of Champions

WWE star warns John Cena after he narrowly escapes with the Undisputed WWE Title against CM Punk at Night of Champions

By Soumik Datta
Published Jun 28, 2025 22:58 GMT
John Cena and CM Punk hugging (Image Credits: WWE.com)
John Cena and CM Punk hugging (Image credits: WWE.com)

John Cena narrowly escaped with the Undisputed WWE Championship after his win over CM Punk at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Post-match, he received a message from Bronson Reed.

Cena defeated Punk in what was billed as their final match against each other. The chaos finally began after an incredible back-and-forth contest without any shenanigans, as Seth Rollins tried cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during the match.

Cena fought off Rollins' faction, including Reed, who was the victim of an insane Attitude Adjustment from The Last Real Champion. Throughout his career, the 48-year-old has displayed his immense strength by lifting stars such as Mark Henry, The Big Show, The Great Khali, and others.

The same trend continued tonight at Night of Champions when he lifted Reed on his shoulders before tossing him against the mat. On X/Twitter, the Aus-Zilla warned the Undisputed WWE Champion after his win, suggesting that he could be on the receiving end of a devastating Tsunami, as there is still some time left until Cena retires from wrestling.

"There's still time ...," wrote Reed.

Check out Bronson Reed's message to John Cena:

John Cena's win over Punk has confirmed a rematch between him and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring 2025 Tournament and will face the man who dethroned him at WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
