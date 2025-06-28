WWE star warns John Cena after he narrowly escapes with the Undisputed WWE Title against CM Punk at Night of Champions

John Cena narrowly escaped with the Undisputed WWE Championship after his win over CM Punk at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Post-match, he received a message from Bronson Reed.

Ad

Cena defeated Punk in what was billed as their final match against each other. The chaos finally began after an incredible back-and-forth contest without any shenanigans, as Seth Rollins tried cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during the match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cena fought off Rollins' faction, including Reed, who was the victim of an insane Attitude Adjustment from The Last Real Champion. Throughout his career, the 48-year-old has displayed his immense strength by lifting stars such as Mark Henry, The Big Show, The Great Khali, and others.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

The same trend continued tonight at Night of Champions when he lifted Reed on his shoulders before tossing him against the mat. On X/Twitter, the Aus-Zilla warned the Undisputed WWE Champion after his win, suggesting that he could be on the receiving end of a devastating Tsunami, as there is still some time left until Cena retires from wrestling.

Ad

"There's still time ...," wrote Reed.

Check out Bronson Reed's message to John Cena:

Expand Tweet

John Cena's win over Punk has confirmed a rematch between him and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring 2025 Tournament and will face the man who dethroned him at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!