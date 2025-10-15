  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE Star Who Lost World Championship 2 Days Ago Challenged To Major Title Match

WWE Star Who Lost World Championship 2 Days Ago Challenged To Major Title Match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 15, 2025 00:44 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is a former NXT Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

A WWE star lost his title two days ago. However, he was challenged to another major title match.

Ad

Trick Williams was on top of the world a few days ago when he made history by winning the TNA World Title. After holding the title for a couple of months, he defended it against Mike Santana at Bound For Glory 2025. After a hard-fought contest, Santana was able to defeat Trick to win the TNA World Championship.

Tonight on NXT, Ricky Saints kicked off the show, and he called out Trick Williams for abandoning his team during their Survivor Series-style match last week at Showdown. Ricky said he will give Trick Williams the chance to prove him wrong and challenged him to a title match at NXT Halloween Havoc. Trick Williams appeared on the titantron and said that Ricky is following in his footsteps. He said that the NXT Champion has been waiting his whole life to get to WWE, but he got there sooner. He then said that he will face Ricky on his terms.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Trick Williams' last WWE NXT Title match didn't go as planned

Trick Williams is a two-time NXT Champion. Despite winning the TNA World Title, Trick Williams has still been in the NXT Title picture over the past couple of weeks. On the 23rd September 2025 episode of NXT, Trick Williams faced Oba Femi in a title vs. title match.

Given the huge implications of this match, several TNA stars were at ringside for this contest. Mike Santana even joined the commentary team. During the bout, Trick went and confronted Mike Santana during the bout and slapped him, which resulted in an all-out brawl between stars from TNA and WWE. Hence, the match ended in a no-contest.

It will be interesting to see if Trick Williams will be able to win the NXT Title for the third time.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications