WWE Star Who Lost World Championship 2 Days Ago Challenged To Major Title Match

A WWE star lost his title two days ago. However, he was challenged to another major title match.Trick Williams was on top of the world a few days ago when he made history by winning the TNA World Title. After holding the title for a couple of months, he defended it against Mike Santana at Bound For Glory 2025. After a hard-fought contest, Santana was able to defeat Trick to win the TNA World Championship.Tonight on NXT, Ricky Saints kicked off the show, and he called out Trick Williams for abandoning his team during their Survivor Series-style match last week at Showdown. Ricky said he will give Trick Williams the chance to prove him wrong and challenged him to a title match at NXT Halloween Havoc. Trick Williams appeared on the titantron and said that Ricky is following in his footsteps. He said that the NXT Champion has been waiting his whole life to get to WWE, but he got there sooner. He then said that he will face Ricky on his terms.Trick Williams' last WWE NXT Title match didn't go as planned Trick Williams is a two-time NXT Champion. Despite winning the TNA World Title, Trick Williams has still been in the NXT Title picture over the past couple of weeks. On the 23rd September 2025 episode of NXT, Trick Williams faced Oba Femi in a title vs. title match.Given the huge implications of this match, several TNA stars were at ringside for this contest. Mike Santana even joined the commentary team. During the bout, Trick went and confronted Mike Santana during the bout and slapped him, which resulted in an all-out brawl between stars from TNA and WWE. Hence, the match ended in a no-contest.It will be interesting to see if Trick Williams will be able to win the NXT Title for the third time.