WWE star will not appear at SummerSlam 2025 due to issues with Triple H, says wrestling expert 

WWE is slowly building to SummerSlam 2025, which is scheduled for August 2 and 3 next month. Though fans have been waiting with bated breath to see what surprises the company could pull off at the event, Vince Russo firmly believes that The Rock will not return to his alleged differences with Triple H.

The Final Boss was last seen on TV at Elimination Chamber 2025, where John Cena turned heel and aligned with him. However, this storyline went nowhere as Cena has continued on his own since then. There's been little to mention of the Undisputed WWE Champion's alliance with The Rock in recent months.

Fans, though, are still hopeful to see him back in some form. On the latest episode of the Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo advised fans to keep their expectations in check, saying Triple H and The Final Boss were involved in a power struggle in WWE. Furthermore, Russo mentioned that he would be utterly shocked if The Rock returned at SummerSlam 2025 under the current circumstances.

"I can’t believe people still argue with me that there’s not a power struggle or something going on between Triple H and The Rock because, Coach, you’re the one that always comes on this show and says, ‘Guys, there has not been a tweet in three months.’ If that doesn’t speak volumes, Coach, and people don’t want to read between the tea leaves, I just don’t know what else to say. I would be shocked, I would be shocked if Rock is at SummerSlam," said Vince Russo. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Logan Paul is keen on facing The Rock in WWE

Though Logan Paul is on a mini sabbatical of sorts from WWE, he's keeping his fans entertained through his YouTube channel. In a recent video, the social media sensation revealed that he wanted to face The Rock. Logan feels that he and The Final Boss could tear the house down if a match between them ever materializes.

"I think my dream opponent in wrestling would actually be The Rock. I think we have some interesting history that would make for quite the spectacle," he said.

Logan Paul hasn't competed since Money in the Bank 2025, where he and John Cena lost to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match. It remains to be seen if the former US Champion returns in time for The Biggest Party of The Summer.

