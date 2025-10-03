WWE star willing to be a backup dancer for Bad Bunny 

A WWE star is willing to be a backup dancer for Bad Bunny. The Grammy-winning rapper has made a handful of WWE appearances over the years and even competed at WrestleMania.
While Bunny has crossed over into the squared circle, his former tag team partner and in-ring rival is open to heading in the opposite direction.
In an interview with TMZ Sports, Damian Priest was asked whether he would want to be a part of the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny next year. Priest said he was ready and could even try to learn a few dance moves.
"I mean, that's not up to me, but would I be willing? Absolutely, man. If you need me to learn some dance moves and break it down, I can figure it out," he said.
The Puerto Rican rapper will perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show, which will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Priest and Bunny do share a history in WWE, and the former World Heavyweight Champion is open to extending the partnership beyond the ring.
Bunny made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37 teaming up with the Archer of Infamy to defeat The Miz and John Morrison
Damian Priest says Bad Bunny is ready for a WWE return
Bad Bunny wrestled Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash in 2023 in Puerto Rico after they began feuding following WrestleMania 39. In an entertaining match, Bunny came out on top.
He hasn't wrestled in WWE since, but during the interview with TMZ Sports, Priest said he is ready to come back.
Priest said that Bunny was "basically a WWE superstar" and he had been busy with his own work. He mentioned that the rapper still has that itch and loves pro wrestling.
