WWE star willing to be a backup dancer for Bad Bunny 

A WWE star is willing to be a backup dancer for Bad Bunny. The Grammy-winning rapper has made a handful of WWE appearances over the years and even competed at WrestleMania.

Ad

While Bunny has crossed over into the squared circle, his former tag team partner and in-ring rival is open to heading in the opposite direction.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Damian Priest was asked whether he would want to be a part of the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny next year. Priest said he was ready and could even try to learn a few dance moves.

"I mean, that's not up to me, but would I be willing? Absolutely, man. If you need me to learn some dance moves and break it down, I can figure it out," he said.

Ad

Trending

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

You can watch the video below:

Ad

The Puerto Rican rapper will perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show, which will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Priest and Bunny do share a history in WWE, and the former World Heavyweight Champion is open to extending the partnership beyond the ring.

Bunny made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37 teaming up with the Archer of Infamy to defeat The Miz and John Morrison

Damian Priest says Bad Bunny is ready for a WWE return

Bad Bunny wrestled Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash in 2023 in Puerto Rico after they began feuding following WrestleMania 39. In an entertaining match, Bunny came out on top.

Ad

He hasn't wrestled in WWE since, but during the interview with TMZ Sports, Priest said he is ready to come back.

Priest said that Bunny was "basically a WWE superstar" and he had been busy with his own work. He mentioned that the rapper still has that itch and loves pro wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!