WWE RAW star willing to face Brock Lesnar again on one condition

Bobby Lashley would like to face Brock Lesnar in another one-on-one encounter, but not if WWE books their rematch with a Street Fight stipulation.

Lashley defeated Lesnar in their first singles match against each other at the 2022 Royal Rumble on January 29. The All Mighty is set to defend his newly won WWE Championship against five opponents, including Lesnar, in an Elimination Chamber match on February 19.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham “GSM” Matthews, Lashley explained why he and Lesnar do not need weapons in their matches:

“The only thing that doesn’t interest me is a Street Fight," said Lashley. "I mean, because I think what I do with these things [fists] are gonna be more brutal than what I can do with a kendo stick or with a table or with a chair, so I don’t think we even need that in a match here. I think he feels the same way. I think he’d rather suplex me than swing a stick at me.” [4:24-4:45]

Lesnar’s participation in the upcoming Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia was announced on last week’s episode of RAW. AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Riddle, and Seth Rollins will also compete in the bout.

Bobby Lashley is open to facing Brock Lesnar in a Fight Pit match

Bobby Lashley has repeatedly stated in recent years that he is prepared to go head-to-head with Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring or MMA fight.

Moving forward, the WWE Champion would like to take on The Beast Incarnate in WWE’s own MMA-themed Fight Pit match type:.

“A lot of people didn’t care where we fought," Lashley continued. "I think some people were like, ‘Man, if they thumb-wrestle we want to come see it.’ … I think so many people want to see it. That Fight Pit would be cool, put on some MMA gloves, get in a cage. I think any one of those things interest me." [4:56-5:19]

Timothy Thatcher defeated Riddle and Tommaso Ciampa in NXT Fight Pit matches in May 2020 and January 2021, respectively. The stipulation drew comparisons to the Lion’s Den matches that MMA legend Ken Shamrock competed in during his time in WWE.

