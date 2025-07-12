WWE star and Wyatt Sicks member Erick Rowan breaks character to send a message after heartbreaking tragedy

Erick Rowan, who's a key member of Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown, has taken to his social media to react to a shocking tragedy. The former two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion mourned the death of veteran indie wrestler Ivan Warsaw in a shooting incident.

Warsaw was a veteran of the wrestling business who had been competing for almost two decades, beginning in 2007. He had even made appearances down in WWE NXT in 2012-2013, but never signed a full-time deal with the company.

The 41-year-old star hadn't been active lately, with his last recorded match taking place in July 2024. Amid this, the news of his passing came as a blow to fans. Warsaw has been reported to have been shot in the abdomen in Arkansas on Friday night. He was later taken to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

Tributes have been pouring in ever since the news of Warsaw's shocking passing became public after a post on social media by Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling. Wyatt Sicks' Erick Rowan also took to his Instagram recently to react to the tragic news.

Check out his post below:

"No words,🖤 " tweeted Rowan.

Sportskeeda Wrestling extends its deepest condolences to Ivan Warsaw's loved ones in their moment of grief.

