WWE star yelled profanities at Charlotte Flair in front of Vince McMahon for going off-script

Becky Lynch was furious with Charlotte Flair following a segment and yelled at The Queen right in front of former boss Vince McMahon.

In late 2021, a women's title exchange segment was booked between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on an episode of SmackDown. The now-infamous segment saw Charlotte seemingly not following the script. This led to an awkward visual and the two superstars had massive heat with each other in the aftermath of the incident.

In her memoir titled, 'Becky Lynch The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl', Lynch has opened up in detail about the incident in question. She wrote that she believed The Queen deliberately went off-script and this didn't sit well with her. She then yelled profanities at Flair in front of Vince McMahon.

“I felt she deliberately went off script, leading to me yelling in gorilla that she was a, to use my exact words, “crafty fu*king cu*t” right in front of Vince”, Lynch wrote.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have reconciled since then

Lynch recently had a lengthy conversation with Adam Silverstein on the Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast. The Man talked about her relationship with Flair in detail and revealed that the duo had reconciled since the above incident.

Lynch also stated that she was deeply affected by the deaths of Bray Wyatt, Brodie Lee, and others over the years. She said that having hostility towards someone weighs on a person. She further added that life is too short for people to hold grudges against others.

The Man and The Queen are two of the biggest female stars in the history of WWE. Both women are guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famers and have done it all in the squared circle, since making their way to the main roster in 2015. Charlotte Flair is currently recovering from an injury while Lynch is all set to face Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

