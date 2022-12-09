WWE star Zelina Vega wants to play a classic patriotic superhero

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega desires to play La Borinqueña.

Zelina Vega has had a roller coaster during her WWE career. She was released in 2020, only to return eight months later. In 2021, Vega won the first Queen's Crown tournament, and her name was changed to Queen Zelina.

After several ups and downs in her wrestling career, it seems that Zelina Vega wants to step into the superhero franchise to define the role of a newly written female character.

La Borinqueña is a unique character and a patriotic symbol featured in a classic superhero story created and written by Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, a graphic novelist. Her abilities are derived from the island of Puerto Rico's history and mysticism.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter to boast that she has been waiting for an opportunity to play La Borinqueña.

"I been praying for that opportunity," Zelina tweeted.

You can check out Queen Zelina's tweet below:

The real reason why Zelina Vega ran away from Sarah Logan on SmackDown

Since making their SmackDown debut earlier this year, Queen Zelina and Legado Del Fantasma have dominated. Vega was also involved in a feud with B-Fab, and the two women were supposed to square off last month before Sarah Logan's return.

Queen Zelina appeared with the rest of Legado Del Fantasma on a recent episode of The Bump, where she discussed her current problems with Sarah Logan on the Blue brand. The former NXT Superstar revealed she fled Logan because of a peculiar fear of feet.

"I don't know if you guys noticed, but she wasn't wearing any shoes, and I have a weirdly weird feet phobia thing, and hers was stinking from all the way over there. I can smell it from the stairs; I was like, you know what, I'm not gonna do that," she said.

During her appearance on The Bump, the 31-year-old star teased matches against several women, including potential clashes with Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

She is expected to return to the ring shortly, pick up where she left off, and compete in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble.

