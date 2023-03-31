WWE star Zoey Stark opens up on being a part of 2K23 (Exclusive)

NXT Superstar Zoey Stark recently spoke about her inclusion in the company's latest video game, WWE 2K23.

Stark is one of the most popular stars in the NXT Women's division. She is a powerhouse in the ring and has made a name for herself with her athletic style of wrestling.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Stark mentioned that she was a massive fan of the WWE games, and it was a surreal feeling for her to actually be in 2K23. She was ecstatic that she had made it to the list and was not part of the downloadable talent packs.

"I played all the WWE games growing up. So to actually be a part of it, when I got scanned, I was like, 'Oh okay, this might happen, we'll see.' And then to actually be on the list of names, and to be in the game like as soon as it came out, I was in it. I wasn't a part of a pack. I was actually in it. So that's great. I'm doing something right." [3:07 - 3:26]

Zoey Stark is hyped for NXT Stand & Deliver

After a knee injury kept her sidelined for the better part of 2022, Zoey Stark is pumped up to be part of the WrestleMania extravaganza this year. The 29-year-old star mentioned that it was even more special since she couldn't be part of the event last year.

"I'm confident, I'm so confident. I'm ready to go. It's so exciting for me because I wasn't able to be a part of Stand & Deliver last year because of my knee. So to be a part of it this year, it's the best feeling in the world to be here this week. And to be doing this, what a life!"

Zoey Stark @ZoeyStarkWWE It's so easy to be GREAT nowadays because most people are weak It's so easy to be GREAT nowadays because most people are weak https://t.co/U0HmfoQvX9

Zoey Stark dismantled opponents such as Nikkita Lyons and Sol Ruca to be the first entrant to the Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Championship. She is now one of the favorites to walk out with the gold.

