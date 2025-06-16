WWE stars break silence after suddenly winning major title

Two WWE Superstars recently won a major tag team title for the first time at a cross-promotional event. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, known collectively as Los Garza, have officially broken their silence after capturing the AAA World Tag Team Championship in a stunning four-way showdown at Triplemanía Regia III on June 15, 2025. A turning point for the duo on the international wrestling stage came when they won the title in their home city of Monterrey.

Humberto uploaded a celebratory post on social media just hours after the event. He shared a picture with his teammate, holding their newly acquired titles on Instagram with the caption:

"We did it, Campeones de pareja Triple A."

Los Garza defeated AAA titleholders Sansón & Forastero, Psycho Clown & Pagano, and TNA's Nic & Ryan Nemeth in a dramatic co-main event. Psycho Clown seemed to have won when he sent Forastero through a table with a high-risk Spanish Fly as the fight heated up to a chaotic crescendo.

However, the Nemeths pulled the referee from the ring to break the count in a shocking twist. Amid the confusion, Angel Garza made a crucial move and capitalized by pinning Forastero to win the match for his team.

As cross-promotional competition heats up, the victory also advances a larger plot between WWE and AAA.

Santos Escobar teases AAA return with cryptic comment

Santos Escobar, who had announced Los Garza’s title opportunity last month, responded to Garza's Instagram post with a cryptic comment:

“Ready for Phase 3!!!!”

His comment suggests that a long-term strategy is in place, one that may include Escobar returning to AAA to compete against Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship.

You can see the post on Instagram below.

Angel and Berto have established themselves as top-tier talent in the global wrestling landscape and have now won their first titles as a tag team while under contract with WWE. The future appears to be both competitive and chaotic, with stars from WWE, TNA, and AAA all competing for gold.

