WWE stars allegedly mocked Hall of Famer after disappointing Undertaker match

Rory McAllister recently recalled how the WWE locker room reacted when The Undertaker lost in underwhelming fashion at Judgment Day 2006.

The WWE icon received an open-handed chop from The Great Khali at the end of the match. The Indian star defeated dozens of opponents with the finisher throughout his career. However, his execution of the usually reliable move left a lot to be desired against The Deadman.

McAllister, a main roster star between 2006 and 2008, suffered a neck injury after receiving the same move from Khali. Speaking on “Jofo in the Ring,” he revealed that his former co-worker was mocked by producers and other roster members following the pay-per-view.

“My neck’s still messed up from that match,” McAllister said. “They did the pay-per-view not long before that and he finished ‘Taker with the s***tiest f**king chop of all time. I just remember we were all down at the ring and everybody’s kind of ribbing on him, like, ‘You finished The Phenom with that piece of s**t chop?’ Arn and Fit [producers Arn Anderson and Fit Finlay] were ruthless.” [22:08-22:35]

Although the match did not go according to plan, Khali’s win against The Undertaker was still one of the biggest of his career. The seven-foot-one giant simply placed his foot over his legendary opponent to pick up the victory.

Rory McAllister’s bad WWE experience with The Great Khali

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #Khali #TheGreatKhali The reign of The Punjabi Nightmare began on this day 15 years ago when The Great Khali won a 20-man Battle Royal to become the World Heavyweight Champion at a #SmackDown taping after the title was vacated by Edge due to an injury. The reign of The Punjabi Nightmare began on this day 15 years ago when The Great Khali won a 20-man Battle Royal to become the World Heavyweight Champion at a #SmackDown taping after the title was vacated by Edge due to an injury.#WWE #Khali #TheGreatKhali https://t.co/b2kkrqAb49

After his decisive win against The Undertaker, The Great Khali defeated The Highlanders (Robbie and Rory McAllister) in a handicap match at another WWE event.

McAllister added that Khali was told by producers to deliver a believable chop when he next stepped into the ring. Unfortunately, that advice resulted in a neck injury that still affects the former Highlander to this day.

“‘The next person you work, you better f**king murder them with that chop. We’ve gotta get that thing legitimate again,’” McAllister continued, quoting a producer. “We were all laughing and laughing. Five minutes later, ‘Hey, Highlanders, you’re working [against Khali].’ ‘Oh, for f**k sakes.’” [22:36-22:48]

Where does The Great Khali’s open-handed chop rank among WWE finishing moves? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Please credit “Jofo in the Ring” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far