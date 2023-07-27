WWE Superstars have reacted to the passing of iconic singer Sinead O'Connor.

The Irish singer passed away today at just 56 years old. Her family provided a statement to multiple news outlets asking for privacy, and the cause of her death has not been disclosed as of yet.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," said the O'Connor family. [H/T: ABC News]

She was best known for her hit single "Nothing Compares 2 U", which was released in 1990 and has withstood the test of time. The song was written by Prince and reached number one around the world.

Following her passing, Undisputed Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn shared an emotional post and noted that O'Connor went through a lot in her life. The WWE Superstar said that a chill went through his body when he heard the news and that he always felt a strong connection to the singer.

"A chill ran through my body reading that Sinéad O’Conner has passed away. She dealt with a lot. I don’t know why but I always felt a strong connection to her. Very, very sad. RIP Shuhada," wrote Sami Zayn.

Sami Zayn wasn't the only WWE star who honored Sinead O'Connor following her death.

The singer released 10 studio albums throughout her incredible career. She wasn't afraid to take a stand for what she believed in and boycotted the 1991 Grammy Awards after claiming that the Recording Academy awarded musicians based on their commercial success.

O'Connor infamously ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II in 1992 while performing on Saturday Night Live. Despite receiving a ton of criticism, O'Connor never apologized and stated that it was brilliant in a 2021 interview with the New York Times.

WWE RAW announcer Kevin Patrick, referee Darryl Sharma, The Iron Shiek's Twitter account, and Becky Lynch have paid tribute to O'Connor following her passing. Many musicians and celebrities have also honored the singer after her untimely death.

Sinead O'Connor was an incredible talent that impacted a lot of people around the world. We here at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our condolences to the O'Connor family, her friends, and fans during this difficult time.

