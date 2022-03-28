WWE stars react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

WWE stars are as stunned as anyone else at what took place at the 2022 Oscars telecast tonight between Will Smith and Chris Rock. What was supposed to be a star-studded night celebrating acting, filmmakers, and the very best of cinema turned into chaos after things got out of hand following a joke was made by Rock.

The joke was made about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head when Chris appeared on stage to present an award for a documentary feature.

Chris commented that Jada starred in 'G.I. Jane' because of her shaved head from symptoms of hair loss from alopecia. This seemed to set off Will, who approached the stage and smacked Rock before returning to his seat and yelling at him to keep his wife's name out of his mouth.

You can check out the incident below:

Variety @Variety Here's the moment Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, "Leave my wife’s name out of your f--king mouth." #Oscars Here's the moment Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, "Leave my wife’s name out of your f--king mouth." #Oscars https://t.co/kHTZXI6kuL

WWE stars were quick to share their thoughts and opinions on the crazy 2022 Oscars drama currently trending everywhere.

Sami Zayn wants to let Rock know he can call him for some help or advice because of his personal experiences with another celebrity, Johnny Knoxville.

New Day Member Xavier Woods was as shocked as we were when we saw the infamous slap moment go down.

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE Was at a wedding all day hoping to witness what happened tonight at the #Oscars Was at a wedding all day hoping to witness what happened tonight at the #Oscars

WWE Universe suspects the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock was a 'work'

It's hard to take in what just occurred at the 2022 Oscars tonight, and the WWE Universe thinks the drama between Will Smith and Chris Rock is too good to be true.

As wrestling fans of the modern generation always suspect the reality of what is shown, the astounding moment has led them to believe the whole altercation might have been staged.

Mick Foley thinks that if it was indeed staged, then Chris Rock needs to learn to take a slap better than Billy Gunn.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley Chris Rock no-selling Will’s offense like he was Billy Gunn during a TV loss! Chris Rock no-selling Will’s offense like he was Billy Gunn during a TV loss!

Whether the drama between the two famous stars was staged or not, it has certainly gotten everyone talking about it.

Edited by Debottam Saha