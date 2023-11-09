WWE stars refuse to take picture with begging fan wearing John Cena merchandise; flip him off

Wearing John Cena's merchandise has led to a missed opportunity for a WWE fan, who was told off by two superstars who refused to take pictures with him.

WWE is still very real to some fans and quite a few superstars maintain their characters even when not actively working. The fan found this out much to his disappointment when asking for a picture with The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline and John Cena have quite a rivalry that saw Sikoa face Cena at Crown Jewel. In the end, Cena was the one to lose and Sikoa got a vaunted win over the 16-time world champion. That does not mean that they are letting things go though.

A fan recently posted a video of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa getting out of their car and taking out their luggage. The fan was begging them to take a picture, but neither of them was willing. Sikoa flipped him off, while Jimmy made his reason clear. The fan was wearing John Cena's t-shirt and other merchandise, and this disqualified him from the chance.

"Hell no dude. Wrong hat, wrong shirt on, dude. Hell no dude. Hell no. Wrong hat, wrong shirt."

The fan continued to say please and beg for the chance, but it was not coming his way.

WWE fans may take this as a lesson. Wear the merchandise of Bloodline's rivals, and you'll be denied the chance for a picture.

