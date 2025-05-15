WWE stars do a surprising thing immediately after their matches, reveals veteran (Exclusive)

Several WWE Superstars apparently took a rather interesting step right after their matches in NXT. A former star in the company, EC3, recently shared his experience when working with these stars and what he noticed.

In the age of the internet, feedback is constantly cropping up on social media after every wrestling show, and WWE is no exception. However, these opinions are generally very fickle, with fans jumping from one perspective to another at the drop of a hat. Despite this, some stars apparently give this feedback quite a bit of importance, according to EC3.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 pointed out that during his time in NXT, he would see stars looking up the reaction to their matches on social media immediately after their performances.

"I would come back from matches in NXT and see everybody looking at their feedback on Twitter. So the voice does have some weight... I think you have to take every account of fan interaction with whatever, with what it may be. These fans are talking about something, if they are talking about it, that's good." [8:11 onwards]

The ex-WWE star also shared his thoughts on social media feedback

According to EC3, opinions on the internet can be useful in measured doses.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE Superstar explained that this feedback on the internet should not be ignored, but also should not be viewed as the sole source of criticism.

"I would say the internet would be something to take upon as a guideline and not a rule. I think it's a quick, immediate feedback to see what is going on and I think there is definitely a voice that is worth considering. But also you can't relegate to just that small voice because there is a bigger and there is a broader scope." [7:40 onwards]

It remains to be seen how Triple H plans to develop WWE further down the line.

