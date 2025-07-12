WWE stars very unhappy after new champions get crowned on SmackDown

There was a title change on the latest episode of SmackDown, as The Wyatt Sicks were crowned the new WWE Tag Team Champions. The rest of the tag team division was not very happy with this, and they even got into an argument.

The Street Profits defended the gold against Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy on the Saturday Night's Main Event go-home show. Uncle Howdy was watching from the entranceway. Gacy pinned Montez Ford after he and Lumis performed a double-team move to give the fearsome group their first championship in WWE.

Fraxiom and The Motor City Machines were shown watching the match backstage, and they were very disappointed when the title change happened. DIY showed up as well, and Tomasso Ciampa was furious. He even threw a tantrum.

The Motor City Machines and DIY got into a confrontation, and Johnny Gargano tried to convince everyone to come together now that The Wyatt Sicks had become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. Nathan Frazer told him to give it a break, and Ciampa stated that none of this would've happened if the others had listened to them in the beginning.

Fraxiom pointed out that, since The Wyatts had cost them their match against The Street Profits, they deserved the first title opportunity. Andrade and Rey Fenix then showed up and announced that they were now part of the tag team division.

