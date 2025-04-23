WWE: Stone Cold Steve Austin sends heartfelt message to Bayley

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently sent a heartwarming message to Bayley. The Role Model was absent from WrestleMania 41 due to an injury.

At this Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas, Bayley was scheduled to team up with Lyra Valkyria to compete against The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, the former Damage CTRL member was attacked backstage, and Becky Lynch returned to replace her.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, The Hugger emotionally mentioned that she doesn't feel she's at the same level as Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair, despite coming up together in the wrestling business.

A quote reflecting this sentiment was shared on the Instagram handle of False Finish. Commenting on this post, Stone Cold Steve Austin sent a heartfelt message to the 35-year-old female star. The Texas Rattlesnake acknowledged Bayley's humble nature and class, and claimed that a Hall of Fame career awaited her:

"Very humble. Class act. Future Hall of Famer. That’s the bottom line," Austin wrote.

Stone Cold Steve Austin praises 61-year-old WWE legend

The Bionic Redneck recently appeared at the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas. Steve Austin and Bret Hart's match at WrestleMania 13 in 1997 was inducted into the Hall of Fame's Immortal Moment category.

During his speech, Stone Cold heavily praised Ken Shamrock for bringing a lot of eyeballs to the bout against The Hitman:

"Like [CM] Punk said, so properly addressed Ken Shamrock. I'd like to say thank you to [Shamrock]. He brought a lot of eyeballs to that match [with Hart]. Only thing that pi**ed me off is [the] son of a bi*ch is so jacked up. I mean, hell, me and Bret looked like sh*t next to Shamrock, but it was great. He looked like a million bucks. Hell, he was worth the pay-per-view all by himself."

Only time will tell when The Texas Rattlesnake makes his next WWE TV appearance following The Grandest Stage of Them All.

